SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown applauded his team’s competitive spirit to overcome adversity, mistakes and a three-game losing streak, to take down the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 in overtime, the impact of Keon Ellis stepping into the starting rotation, Malik Monk’s career night, Kessler Edwards’ defensive performance and picking up the pace from previous games in Houston.

