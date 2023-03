SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the team’s 4-0 record since the All-Star break, the buy-in from his players, adding PJ Dozier following the release of KZ Okpala, how he spent a rare day off and why he wants his team to continue to be greedy.

