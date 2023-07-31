SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown may not be preparing the Nigerian National Basketball team for the FIBA World Cup next month, but that hasn’t stopped him from coaching in Africa this summer.

The reigning NBA’s Coach of the Year spent this past weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa alongside current and former head coaches J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cavaliers, Dwane Casey, who coached the last five seasons with the Pistons, Darvin Ham of the Lakers, and former Sacramento head coach Dave Joerger, to help lead the 19th Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp, featuring 80 boys and girls representing the top high school prospects from throughout the continent.

NBA All-Stars Bam Adebayo of the Heat and Darius Garland of the Cavaliers, Jonathan Kuminga of the Warriors and Jalen Suggs from the Magic represented the NBA players participating in the camps over the weekend. Adebayo has ties to Nigeria and Kuminga hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This is Brown’s second stint with the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders, a program designed to help globalize the game with basketball development and community outreach that unites young players to promote the sport and encourage positive social change.

“This program is something I’m very, very proud to be a part of,” Brown told Fox40. “The NBA should feel good about it, because they’re giving back to a continent that needs it most. Not only do they need it most, but they have the highest potential out of any other continent, in my opinion.”

Over the course of the last four days, Brown served as coaches in camp, leading a variety of drills and contests on the court. They even hosted a development clinic for local coaches at the American International School of Johannesburg.

Brown and the NBA even made an impact off the court, as those players and coaches ventured into the city for several community outreach initiatives, which included a hospital visit and a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township.

“There’s so much talent here, it’s off the charts,” Brown said. “You can feel the passion just looking into their eyes (of athletes and parents). How much they enjoy the game and how much they want to be a part of it.

“It’s going to be a life-altering experience for most of them, that could propel them to the next level to possibly get a scholarship in the U.S. and go try to find their dream of playing in the NBA. And if not, at least take it as far as they can, and then come back and continue to help grow the game of basketball on the continent of Africa.”

In Africa alone, Basketball Without Borders has led to opportunities for players and coaches in the NBA. This past season in Sacramento, Brown welcomed a coach from Nigeria to learn from him and his Kings staff over a significant portion of the year. Brown intends to extend a similar invitation to another coach that he met during this weekend’s trip to join his Kings during training camp.

Back in 2020, Brown was hired to serve as head coach for Nigeria and he helped the program make great strides during his time with the team. He led the team to a historic exhibition win over Team USA in the weeks before the FIBA World Cup.

While Brown will not be coaching this summer with Nigeria, as they prepare to tip-off their journey in the 2023 FIBA tournament in just a few weeks, he says it’s something he’d like to explore again in the future.

“For the most part, it’s been very rewarding for me to try to be a part of something special,” Brown said. “Beating Team USA, being the first African country to do that, was not only fantastic for the country of Nigeria, but for the whole continent of Africa. That experience helped me grow tremendously…it’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life because not only was it rewarding for me in a lot of different ways, but you really felt like you were giving back and helping a whole country (and) continent grow in leaps and bounds.”

This summer, he’ll be rooting for a different country, located on a different continent, during the FIBA World Cup.

Jordi Fernandez, who was on his Nigerian team coaching staff and now serves as Brown’s associate head coach of the Kings, will lead the Canadian men’s National Team as head coach, and Brown is thrilled to see his guy get the opportunity.

“I’m extremely proud, he’s going to do a fantastic job,” Brown said. “It’s well deserved and I’m looking forward to cheering them on.”



