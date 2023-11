SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 102-101 loss to the Warriors in San Francisco, suffering another heartbreaker to Golden State, Sacramento’s best defensive effort against Stephen Curry, giving the challenge to Keegan Murray to guard Curry, giving Colby Jones extended playing time and the way Davion Mitchell filled in for the injured De’Aaron Fox.

