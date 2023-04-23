SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 126-125 loss in Game 4 to the Warriors, Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his thoughts on the thrilling game, Harrison Barnes missing the game-winning 3-point shot, Golden State capitalizing on costly mistakes down the stretch, De’Aaron Fox’s 38 point effort, Keegan Murray snapping out of his funk and the confidence heading back to Sacramento for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.

Game 5 of the opening round playoff series between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off Wednesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.