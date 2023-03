SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the disappointment of not being able to clinch a playoff spot because of Monday’s 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves, which would have ended a 16 season playoff drought, crediting Minnesota for disrupting the way Sacramento plays and the familiar theme of the lack of defense in the game.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction