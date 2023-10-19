SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown analyzes Thursday’s 116-113 win over the Jazz, getting the lone win of the preseason with several absences from the roster, having Malik Monk be more aggressive on the offense end, how rookie Colby Jones has stepped up, the readiness for the NBA season ahead, which tips-off next Wednesday in Utah and encourages fans to attend the Sac Republic FC playoff match on Saturday at Heart Health Park.

