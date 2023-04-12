SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) –

Kings head coach Mike Brown meets with media on Wednesday afternoon following the first practice ahead of Saturday’s game one playoff matchup with the Warriors. Brown discusses Golden State’s championship experience, the lingering feeling both teams could meet in the postseason, Sacramento’s lack of playoff experience and looking forward to the atmosphere inside Golden 1 Center.

Game one between the Kings and Warriors from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tips off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.