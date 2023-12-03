SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about his rooting interest in the 49ers matchup with the Eagles on Sunday with his son being a quality control coach with San Francisco, reflects on Saturday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, the anticipation and excitement to host Monday’s In-Season Tournament Knockout Round against the Pelicans, the lessons from the two losses in New Orleans last month, Zion Williamson’s incredible start to the season and the challenge ahead in Monday’s game.

The Kings and Pelicans Knockout Round will tip-off Monday night at 7:00 p.m. from Golden 1 Center.