SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the hours before tipping off Game 2 of the playoff series with the Warriors, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the adjustments and expectations for Monday’s game, anticipating a bigger night from Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, coaching against his close friend Steve Kerr, his satisfaction with the win in Game 1 and being honored that a fan would tattoo his face on their body.

