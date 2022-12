SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his observations of Sunday’s 110-101 victory over the Bulls, talks about why he felt it was the most exciting win of the young season, the expectations he has of his team after a 20 game sample size, the impact of Malik Monk off the bench and winning 10 of last 13 games.

