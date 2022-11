SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown chats with the media ahead of Monday’s game against the Suns about the team’s 1-2 road trip, looking to bounce-back against the top team in the Western Conference, the way Cameron Payne has filled in for Phoenix with Chris Paul sidelined, looking to get De’Aaron Fox back to the way he was playing a few weeks back and the growing pains from rookie Keegan Murray.

