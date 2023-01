SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 136-111 thumping of the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Kings head coach Mike Brown praises his team’s improved defense in the paint to limit their opponent to 42 points in the paint, the franchise best 23 three pointers in the victory, Harrison Barnes’ season high 30 points, matching a season high 39 assists and Chimezie Metu returning to the rotation.

