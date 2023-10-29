SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings players Davion Mitchell and rookie Colby Jones helped put some refurbished basketball courts to good use on Saturday afternoon, taking part in a junior Kings hoops clinic with some youth from the Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center.

The Kings, teaming with Kaiser Permanente, to help refurbish the 17th community basketball court in the Sacramento region since 2014.

Kings president of business operations John Rinehart joined the team’s mascot Slamson, who helped cut the ribbon with some kids from the South Sacramento community.