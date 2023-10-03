SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of training camp opening on Tuesday morning to tip-off preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, Kings players were busy preparing for their close-ups, having their brains picked about too many topics to count and participate in countless interviews and games with the media.

Monday’s annual Media Day is a day of countless activities for NBA players and coaches, to have a little fun and address the many storylines leading into the new season.

From last season’s success where the Kings ended their 16-season long playoff drought, to using the first round playoff exit to the Golden State Warriors as motivation to improve upon what was built in Sacramento during the first year under head coach Mike Brown.

New faces joining the Kings for the upcoming season include former EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, former Pacers guard Chris Duarte and three-time NBA champion center JaVale McGee.

Other new faces looking to earn a roster spot include Jeremy Lamb, who was acquired in the trade from Indiana with Domantas Sabonis during the 2021-22 season, but he did not latch on to an NBA roster last season. Jaylen Nowell, the former Timberwolves guard just signed a training camp contract with Sacramento days ago. He’s in search of a fresh start and opportunity with Sacramento after what he describes as a tough season in Minnesota.

Training camp will take place at the team’s facility inside Golden 1 Center, tipping off Tuesday and will continue until Saturday, when the Kings will head to Canada, for an exhibition with the Toronto Raptors in Vancouver on Sunday.

Checkout full media sessions with the Kings from Media Day below:

