(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Kings’ first-round series shifts to the Bay Area, fans will be able to watch their away playoff games at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings announced a free watch party for Games 3 and 4 inside the downtown Sacramento venue.

Both games are taking place at the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors home venue, in San Francisco.

For Game 3, doors at the Golden 1 Center will open at 6 p.m. with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The downtown venue’s doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with Game 4 scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The watch parties are free of admission, but fans must reserve tickets online.

Fans can begin reserving up to two tickets for Thursday’s game. Fans can begin reserving two tickets for Sunday’s game on Friday.

As fans will be able to watch the games from the Golden 1 Center seats, a DJ will be present along with performances by the 916 Crew and Kings dancers. Kings’ mascot Slamson will make an appearance.

The Kings said there will be food and drinks available and the team store will host a pop-up in the Grand Entrance for fans.

Sacramento currently has a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Kings capture their two-game after a 114-106 victory over the Warriors on Monday.

The first two games of the series took place at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings will host games 5 and 7 of the series if necessary.

It’s the Kings’ first 2-0 series since 2004 while it’s the first time the Warriors are down 2-0 since 2007.