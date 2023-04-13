(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings are holding a fan rally in downtown Sacramento ahead of the team’s first playoff game in nearly 17 years.

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday and will mark the official launch of the Kings playoff playground at Ali Youssefi Square near the intersection of K and 7th streets.

•Video Above: Sacramento Kings react, celebrate Coach of the Year honor for Mike Brown

According to the Kings, the rally will feature remarks by Kings personalities and performances from Kings entertainment teams. Fans will be able to get free “Kings swag” and enjoy music from a DJ and food and drinks special including “light the beam” purple churros.

What is the Kings playoff playground?

According to the Kings, the playoff playground, which is being dubbed as the fan zone, will open Friday and will continue to be open on each game day.

On game days, the fan zone will be on open from noon until halftime whenever the Kings are playing home or away, with the exception of Sunday, April 23. That day, the fan zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the start time of Game 3 of the Kings series against the Warriors starting at 12:30 p.m.

At the fan zone, fans will have “an opportunity to test their basketball skills, create a one-of-a-kind commemorative action figure of themselves in Kings gear and take a photo with the famed 6th man statue,” according to the Kings.

Fans can also capture a video of themselves “lighting the beam” and make a cheer card.

Are there Kings watch parties?

When the Kings are on the road, the Golden 1 Center will have a watch party. Admission to the watch party is free but will require a ticket for entry into the arena.

What is the Kings playoff schedule?

The dates have been unveiled for the Kings’ series against the Warriors with times set through the first four games.

•Game 1: April 15, 5:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center

•Game 2: April 17, 7 p.m. at Golden 1 Center

•Game 3: April 20, 7 p.m. at Chase Center

•Game 4: April 23, 12:30 p.m. at Chase Center

•Game 5: April 26, TBD at Golden 1 Center (if necessary)

•Game 6: April 28, TBD at Chase Center (if necessary)

•Game 7: April 30, TBD at Golden 1 Center (if necessary)