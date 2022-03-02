Demolition of the Kings former home is set to take place within the next six months, according to the team.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento Kings fans will get a chance to say their final goodbyes to the old Sleep Train Arena.

The Kings announced plans Wednesday to host a final farewell event at their former home on March 19.

The event is free and open to the public with tickets required for admission. Fans can reserve up to four general admission tickets online starting Monday.

The event is scheduled to occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for fans with general admission tickets. Season ticket holders have early access to the farewell at 12 p.m.

The free event includes an outdoor party with food trucks and a DJ and one last visit inside the arena to take photos, according to a press release. The team says fans will be able to write a farewell message in the arena, as they will be included in the redevelopment construction site.

Demolition of the historical Sacramento landmark is set to take place within the next six months, according to the Kings.

After saying farewell to the old Kings arena, the team will allow fans to take home complimentary memorabilia that will include T-shirts, promotional items, autograph items and posters.

The old venue in Natomas was also known as Power Balance Pavilion and famously named ARCO Arena during the Kings’ time playing at the site from 1988 to 2016. According to the Kings, the arena held over 4,800 events in a span of three decades.

The Kings played their final game at the arena in April 2016. Before ceasing operations, the Sacramento Monarchs WNBA franchise played at the venue from 1997 to 2009.

As we close the final chapter of the arena in Natomas, we welcome fans to pay one last visit to the old barn. That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans. Sacramento Kings owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé

Among its uses was being transformed to a field hospital in 2020 as California hospitals were nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients.

On Feb. 15, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved to transform the Sleep Train Arena site into the Innovation Park Project, which is expected to bring a mix of residential, commercial, retail, restaurants, parks, bike trails, a medical school and a teaching hospital.

In another unanimous vote on Jan. 19, the Natomas Unified School District approved a $6 million plan to purchase 12 acres at the site. The district plans to use the land for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM. The school is also part of the Innovation Park Development.