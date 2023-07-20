SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Keegan Murray’s summer just got a little busier.

After concluding a two-game appearance with the Kings summer league squad at the California Classic to begin the month, the Kings forward has accepted an invitation to take part in USA Basketball’s training camp next month in Las Vegas.

Murray’s agent Mark Bartlestein told FOX40 on Thursday afternoon that the former Iowa star will join the U.S. Select Team, which serves as a talent pool of rising stars that could be called up to Team USA’s 12-man national team.

The Athletic initially broke news of Murray’s involvement earlier in the day, citing league sources.

The U.S. Select Team trains with and scrimmages against the National squad to prepare them for international play. Both squads will be in Las Vegas for training camp beginning Aug. 3.

Before USA Basketball tips-off Olympic play in the summer of 2024, they will compete in the FIBA World Cup Aug. 25 – Sept. 10.

Players from the Select Team are eligible to travel with Team USA during the World Cup to fill in as alternates in the event of injury on the main roster.

Murray, who will turn 23-years-old next month, just wrapped up his rookie season in Sacramento. He appeared in summer league with the Kings, appearing in the two games played at Golden 1 Center. He averaged 35 points (shooting 51 percent from the floor and 45 percent from the perimeter), 7.2 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per contest. The final game of the California Classic included a 41-point performance from Murray, who would appear in the Las Vegas portion of Summer League.

The Kings have hopes of Murray improving upon his stellar rookie season, helping the Kings finish with a winning record and snapping a 16-season playoff drought.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Murray was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team, set a rookie record for 3’s with 206 and started in 78 of the 80 games he appeared in last season. He averaged 12.2 points (shooting 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the perimeter), 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.

Adding some bulk also appears to be on his list of offseason goals. Murray told reporters before the California Classic tipped-off to begin July that he had already added eight pounds since the season ended with a Game 7 first round playoff exit against the Golden State Warriors back on Apr. 30.

Kings teammate Harrison Barnes has been a member of Team USA, winning a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games and competed for the FIBA World Cup in 2019, where the United States finished in seventh place.

Murray becomes the first Kings player to be named to the USA Basketball pool since De’Aaron Fox and, then Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III, were members of the U.S. Select Team ahead of the FIBA tournament in 2019.