LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) – While playing in Greg Vaughn’s celebrity golf tournament at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Kings legend Bobby Jackson, who spent last two seasons as head coach of the G League’s Stockton Kings, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, serve as a front-of-the-bench assistant coaches under new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, why he feels Sacramento will remain his home and the direction of the Kings franchise heading into the future.