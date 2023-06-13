LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) – While playing in Greg Vaughn’s celebrity golf tournament at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, Kings legend Bobby Jackson, who spent last two seasons as head coach of the G League’s Stockton Kings, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, serve as a front-of-the-bench assistant coaches under new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, why he feels Sacramento will remain his home and the direction of the Kings franchise heading into the future.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction