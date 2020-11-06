Kings name Mark Jones as new TV play-by-play announcer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mark Jones has been named as the Sacramento Kings’ new primary television play-by-play announcer, the team announced Friday.

“I am thrilled to join the Kings broadcast team,” Jones said in a press release. “I am thankful to Vivek and the organization for this incredible opportunity. My family and I are excited to move to Sacramento and become a part of the community.”

He will join Kings TV analyst Doug Christie on NBC Sports California, beginning in the 2020-2021 season. Jones has been on ESPN and ABC Sports for more than 30 years.

In addition, Jones will continue as a play-by-play commentator for ESPN’s NBA and college football coverage while serving as the lead TV voice for the Kings.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Kings family and watch him partner with Doug to form a new, dynamic broadcast team for the franchise and its proud fans,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We are excited he has chosen to continue his career in Sacramento as we look towards the bright future of this organization.”

Since beginning at ESPN in 1990, Jones has covered NBA and college football, as well as the NBA Finals, WNBA and men’s and women’s college basketball. He also worked for The Sports Network in Toronto, Canada, prior to joining ESPN and ABC Sports.