(KTXL) — A tremendous Sacramento Kings’ season came to a disappointing end on Sunday after losing a winner-take-all Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings fell 120-100 to the defending champions in the final game of the first-round series at the Golden 1 Center.

In an entertaining series, the Warriors ended the Kings’ season behind a 50-point performance from Steph Curry. Curry’s 50 points were the most by a player in a Game 7.

It was the Kings first playoff appearance in 17 years and the team is still looking for its first series win since 2004.

As the Kings head into the offseason, here’s a look at back at the notable moments in the series that was dubbed the “Battle for NorCal.”

Historic Game 1 win

In front of a roaring crowd, the Kings made their long-awaited return to the playoffs with a thrilling 126-123 victory in the first game of the series.

Kings all-star point guard De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 38 points in Sacramento’s first playoff win since 2006, the last time the team made the playoffs. It was Fox’s first career playoff game.

Kentucky duo goes for 70

Former Kentucky teammates Fox and Malik Monk scored a combined 70 points for the Kings in their playoff debut.

Fox’s 38 points were the second most in a playoff debut while Monk scored 32 off the bench.

The former Kentucky Wildcats are also the first pair of teammates who attended the same college to score 30 points in a playoff game since 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

‘The stomp heard around the world’

During Game 2 of the series, Warriors forward Draymond Green became a villain among Kings fans when he stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest.

With 7:03 to play, Green was ejected from the game and receive a flagrant 2 foul. Green stomped on Sabonis after the latter grabbed the Warriors’ forward leg after going for a rebound and landing onto the court.

The Kings won 114-106 to take a 2-0 series lead and Green was suspended for Game 3.

Fox plays through injury

There was a moment where it was uncertain if the Kings would be without their all-star point guard.

Fox fractured his index finger on his shooting hand during the Kings’ heartbreaking 126-125 loss in Game 4 in San Francisco.

A day before Game 5 tipped off in Sacramento, Fox told reporters he planned to play, as the series was tied 2-2. Fox went on to play the final three games in the series with his injury.

Fox dropped a team-high 24 points in Game 5 in Sacramento, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings fell into a 3-2 series deficit following a 123-116 loss.

Kings force Game 7

Facing elimination, the Kings weren’t going home without a fight and were again led by the Kentucky duo of Fox and Monk.

The young Kings squad outplayed the experience Warriors on Golden State’s homefloor at the Chase Center, beating the defending champions 118-99.

Playing through his injury, Fox scored 26 points with 11 assists and four rebounds while Monk had 28 points off the bench.

The Kings outrebounded the Warriors 53-42 and outshot them at 37.8% compared to Golden State’s percentage of 31.3.