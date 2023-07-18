(KTXL) — In a move anticipated by Sacramento Kings fans, the team officially announced the signing of forward Sasha Vezenkov on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy. FOX40’s Sean Cunningham previously reported that the EuroLeague MVP agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal on July 1.

•Video Above: Kings rookie Colby Jones reflects on first taste of NBA, Summer League

Vezenkov is making the move to the NBA after being named the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP after he averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 40 games for Olympiacos, a team based in Piraeus, Greece.

The 27-year-old Bulgarian also received the Alphonso Ford EuroLeague Top Scorer Trophy and was selected to the All-EuroLeague First Team for a second consecutive season.

Vezenkov was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 57th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. The Kings acquired his draft rights in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kings add to their front court

In another move on Tuesday, the Kings agreed to a deal with center Nerlens Noel, according to a report from Cunningham.

The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games last season for both the Detroit Pistons and Nets. Noel is a move that adds depth to the Kings, who also re-signed Alex Len and Trey Lyles.

In his nine-year career, Noel averages 7.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.