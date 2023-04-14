(KTXL) — For those who didn’t get tickets for the Sacramento Kings’ playoff game, there is another option for fans.

The Kings announced a free outdoor watch party, dubbed “Section 916,” near the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on L Street between 5th and 6th streets. Game 1 of the Kings’ first round series against the Golden State Warriors is taking place at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

The free outdoor watch zone is standing room only and the game will be shown on three giant screens. The watch party will be on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached.

Fans can RSVP to the watch party, but it does not guarantee admission.

Tap here to RSVP.

With Saturday night’s game scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip off, gates for the outdoor watch party will open at 4 p.m.

Lawn and folding chairs, coolers and outside food and drinks are not allowed. Fans will have access to food trucks and restrooms within the watch zone, according to the team.

The Golden 1 Center’s bag policy and prohibited items list applies to the watch party.

The Kings playoff playground will be open before the game Saturday. The fan zone will be open from noon until halftime.