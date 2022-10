SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 126-94 victory over the Trail Blazers, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about the stellar play on both ends of the floor, the hot shooting touch from Sacramento, the defensive effort, having to host Portland to open the season in a little more than a week at Golden 1 Center, and not getting too high for two consecutive blowout victories in the preseason.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction