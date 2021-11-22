Kings play first game without Luke Walton; lose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The difference might be subtle at first, but if it seemed the Kings played with more energy and had a little more fun on the court against the 76ers, that was by design.

In his first news conference as interim head coach, Alvin Gentry said there won’t be a major change in philosophy.

“I think you got to lighten up and you got to enjoy playing,” Gentry said. “You know, we’re not going to come in as a staff and completely overhaul everything that we’ve been doing because I think what we’ve been doing is something that everybody agreed upon, as a coaching staff.”

As he takes-over for ousted head coach Luke Walton, Gentry is tasked with helping turn around a season in which the Kings had lost seven of their last eight games.

“I think, number one, we have to try and get back to where we were at the start of the season,” Gentry said. “I thought we were playing really good basketball.”

Gentry is talking about maintaining a fast-paced level of play for all 48 minutes, as well as coming up with more stops and rebounds.

“I think our biggest asset is our speed,” Gentry said. “We still have an opportunity to accomplish what we set out to at the start of the season and that’s to find a way to get ourselves in playoff contention.”

Fans have heard that many times before.

“They’re six and eleven right now so, I mean, it’s going to be kind of hard,” said one young fan to FOX40.

With 64 games remaining in the season and a veteran leader in charge of the team, there’s still hope of ending a 15 year playoff drought.