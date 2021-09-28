Kings players feel the excitement as training camp starts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings opening training camp took place on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center, with one month until the regular season tipoff.

“Well, we have a great group of guys. The energy is always great, they like each other, we got high basketball IQ and we have a lot of depth this year,” said head coach Luke Walton.

“I just think it’s very exciting, like you said, the first day of school feels,” said Richaun Holmes, who plays center. “Everybody’s excited kind of seeing what everybody is doing, new guys and looking forward to gelling.”

Kings fans know it’s been a while since the team has “gelled” well enough to make the playoffs. It has been 15 straight seasons since Sacramento appeared in the post-season.

The hope is that adding select veterans to a now-matured core group of players will make all the difference.

“I’m excited to see where everybody is at mentally, what everybody’s goal is coming into training camp,” said Buddy Hield. “You know, we all say we want to win, but we just have to go out there and just really show it, you know, and want it and just put down all the personal reasons behind us and just come together as a team and just figure it out.”

“It’s tough in this league to be great and to get to the promised land, and just to put yourself in a position to win. It starts from day one, it starts from today,” said Tristan Thompson.

The Kings will hold two-a-day practices Tuesday and Wednesday before settling into a more normal training camp schedule. There will be a lot of teaching for the rookies and attention to detail for the veterans.

“I just think it’s a little bit more official, like OK, now we’re in real practice. We know we’ve got a game in a week, like things are getting serious quick,” said Tyrese Haliburton. “But I think the biggest thing is just going to be, like, keeping our energy consistent, our competition level consistent the way we’ve been working all summer. We’ve been building that for a reason to stack days to get here and just, you know, we got to continue to do that.”

The Kings will be returning to the Golden 1 Center Tuesday night for live scrimmages. They will do the same thing Wednesday, and then, the team will have its first preseason game Monday night.