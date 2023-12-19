SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With the Kings in the middle of a six-game homestand and riding a three-game winning streak, players didn’t take Tuesday off, despite Mike Brown giving them the day away from the team.

Instead, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter and Javale McGee all took part in different charitable events around the city as part of the team’s annual Season of Doing Good.

Tuesday evening, Barnes hosted 80 families from the Black Child Legacy Campaign and the Sacramento Exodus Project to dinner at Fixins – Soul Kitchen. He also them each a $250 gift card to Raley’s.

In the afternoon, Sabonis teamed up with Goodles to donate 14,000 boxes of Goodles mac and cheese to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. Sabonis also helped box up food for families. His donation will help about 35,000 people, while the SFBFS feeds about 280,000 people every month.

At Bel Air, Murray, Huerter and McGee surprised shoppers with gift cards to cover the cost of their groceries. They took pictures and signed autographs to help spread holiday cheer.