(KTXL) — University of North Carolina alumni and former Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes is staying with the Sacramento Kings.

The contract is an extension that keeps Barnes from testing the free agency market this summer and is for three years, $54 million.

The 31-year-old was a staple in the Kings lineup during the 2022-2023 regular season and playoffs, playing in all 82 games for the Northern California squad.

He was one of only three players to accomplish the feat, with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges being the other two.

Per Basketball Reference, Barnes averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Kings last season. He shot 47% from the field and 37% from the three-point line.

The Kings acquired him at the 2019 trade deadline from the Dallas Mavericks for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

Since being traded, Randolph hasn’t appeared in an NBA game, while Jackson has bounced around the league between Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Boston.