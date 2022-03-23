SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is facing allegations of domestic violence and abuse of his 6-year-old son, according to court documents.

Holmes’ ex-wife Allexis Holmes recently filed for a domestic violence restraining order in Sacramento County on behalf of her son. Allexis Holmes claims her son is scared to leave their house in fear of seeing his father, court documents said.

Richaun Holmes has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his son and is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County court on March 30.

Holmes and his ex-wife have been in a parenting dispute in Los Angeles County, according to court documents.

In separate incidents, Allexis Holmes claims her son suffered a bruise and contusion on his forehead, had marks on his legs and came back from a visitation with a “bloody knock over his head.”

Court documents said the child has ADHD and that Richaun Holmes allegedly does not accept the diagnosis. Allexis Holmes claims her ex-husband emotionally abuses him due to his condition. Richuan Holmes allegedly makes fun of his son’s mannerisms and attempts to bully and intimidate him, according to court documents.

Richaun Holmes denied the allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets Wednesday.

“I never respond to allegations but when it’s comes to my son I gotta speak,” Holmes tweeted. “You have to be goofy as hell to believe that about me…my heart BEATS for my son i live this very life to see him happy and could never raise a hand to harm him EVER.”

Richaun Holmes’ mother, Lydecia Holmes, also responded to the allegations against her son in a series of tweets.

“Those of you who believe this crap about my son, God help you!,” she tweeted. “The truth will come out! My son loves his son. This is an attempt to discredit him to keep him from getting custody. This really have me boiling! Don’t mess with or lie on my son! Now you have to deal with me, you liar!”

“This have ticked me off! But God is fighting this battle!,” she continued. “In the end, we win in Jesus’ name! She wants to defame my son’s name and character. Just wait! It ain’t over yet!”

Previously this month, the Kings announced that Holmes will miss the remainder of the season due to “personal reasons.” The 28-year-old big man hasn’t appeared in a game since March 16.

During the 2021-22 season, Holmes averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 23.9 minutes per game in 45 games. Holmes made 37 starts in his third season with the team.

In August, Holmes signed a four-year, $46 million contract extension. He’s signed with the team through 2025.

The Kings on Wednesday released a statement.

The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Sacramento Kings