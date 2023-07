SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie forward Jalen Slawson talks about his experience in summer league minicamp through the first two days, looking forward to playing in front of Sacramento fans for the first time on Monday when the California Classic tips-off, having Keegan Murray on the summer roster and playing alongside a familiar opponent in Chattanooga’s Jake Stephens.

