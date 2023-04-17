SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following morning shootaround ahead of Game 2 of the playoff series against the Warriors, Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about his desire to have a much better outing than he experienced in Game 1, what Golden State did to make things difficult for him in that game, bouncing back from shooting slumps earlier in the season and having his brother Kris attend the game in Sacramento for the first time.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction