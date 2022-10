SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about Sacramento’s 0-4 start to the season, the experience of Thursday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, his offensive foul against Steven Adams, collecting his first NBA start in that game, defensive struggles, the pressure of searching for their first victory and looks ahead to the matchup on Saturday against the Miami Heat.

