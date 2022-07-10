LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTXL) – Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray discusses his 23 point victory over the Indiana Pacers to win for the first time in the Las Vegas Summer League, reflects on Saturday’s sudden death loss to Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic and the experience of competing against the top overall draft pick from Duke.
by: Sean Cunningham
2022-06-15
July 18 2022 02:25 am