SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 133-100 blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about the boost from the opening quarter, the 12 made three-pointers in that first period to tie an NBA record, the boost from Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, the emphasis on rebounding in the game and the coaching style of head coach Mike Brown.

