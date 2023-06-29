(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings’ roster for the 2023 California Classic Summer League has been unveiled with a couple of familiar names.

The most notable name on the roster is Keegan Murrary, a fan favorite who had a memorable rookie season with the Kings.

Murray was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team after breaking the record for most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie.

Other players on the roster include Kessler Edwards, Keon Ellis, Neemias Queta, 2023 draft picks Colby Jones and Jalen Slawson, and Sacramento-area native Jordan Ford.

The Kings recently picked up Edwards’ team option on his contract for the 2023-24 season. Edwards was acquired by the Kings in February from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau.

Ellis will be playing in his second Summer League with Sacramento while Jones and Slawson will make their debut with the Kings.

Jones was drafted 34th overall and Slawson was taken at the 54th selection in the NBA Draft on June 22.

Queta is returning for his third consecutive Summer League after being named All-NBA G League First Team last season.

The California Classic will take place at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5.

Along with the Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs will compete at the fifth annual event.