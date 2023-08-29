ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Before stepping into his second season in Sacramento, Kings guard Malik Monk welcomed FOX40 to his youth basketball camp at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin last Sunday, where the six-year NBA veteran hosted over 200 boys and girls, ages 6-16 to a day full of skill development training, fundamentals and a lot of fun, which included some tough lessons for a few youngsters who dared take the former Kentucky star one-on-one.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction