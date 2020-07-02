Kings start individual workouts before heading to Orlando

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings began individual workouts Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center, the first mandatory team activity since March 11 when the NBA abruptly postponed its season.

“Try to gel together as quickly as possible. You know, if we can get to where we left off when the season was canceled, that will be ideal and perfect for us,” point guard De’Aaron Fox said.

For the next week, the team will hold individual workouts at their practice facility inside the arena, then leave for the Orlando bubble on July 8.

That’s when the real work with this team will begin.

“It doesn’t carry over. I know we were playing well towards the end of the season, but for every team, it’s starting over,” head coach Luke Walton said. “Now, we’re further along because now we know each other, but that continuity needs to be found again.”

Walton says he hopes to capitalize on that team chemistry and avoid any other obstacles. Three players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but each is said to be doing well.

“If we can really maximize it, maybe get a little bit lucky where, hopefully, we don’t get any more positive tests. Hopefully, we don’t get any injuries, then, hopefully, right before that first game starts, we’ll be at that level,” Walton told FOX40.

“I mean, I like our chances,” Fox said. “I think every game we have on the schedule is winnable.”

The Kings will have eight games to try to erase their deficit and secure a playoff spot. That’s not a lot of time, and not many are giving them a chance, but they like those odds.

“You know, we’re going out there trying to win, trying to win every game, trying to make the playoffs just like everybody else,” Fox said. “And if people don’t see us, you know, as a threat, then we let the chips fall where they may.”