Kings tip off against Portland in tonight’s season opener

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night to begin the 2021 NBA season.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference action and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings gave up 117.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

it’s game day 👑 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 20, 2021

LINE

Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 231.5

INJURIES

Trail Blazers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.