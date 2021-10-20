Kings tip off against Portland in tonight’s season opener

Kings

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night to begin the 2021 NBA season.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference action and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings gave up 117.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

LINE

Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 231.5

INJURIES

Trail Blazers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

