(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings unveiled new uniforms ahead of the California Classic on Monday.

The new threads feature a change in the team’s hierarchy of colors with black being the primary color with a purple accent. The jerseys also include a change in the Kings’ lettering, which was teased by the team in early May.

“We are excited to unveil a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement. “We believe our fans will appreciate the modernized Kings script and the return of the popular scheme.”

The Kings will wear three uniforms throughout the 2023-24 season, but only of two of them were revealed Monday.

The “association” uniform has white as the primary color with the Kings lettering and numbers in black with a purple outline.

The Sacramento Kings’ “association” edition uniforms. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Kings.

Black is the primary color of the “icon” uniform with the lettering and numbers in white with a purple outline.

The Kings will have a third “statement” uniform they will wear this season, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, the second day of the California Classic.

Fans who attend the California Classic on Monday will get their first glimpse of the “association” and “icon” uniforms with them on display at the grand entrance of the Golden 1 Center.

The Sacramento Kings’ “icon” edition uniform. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Kings.

It’s unknown when the jerseys will be on sale, but fans can sign up to be notified when they’ll be available for purchase.

According to the Kings, the team collaborated with brands Lululemon, Sportique, Authmade, Melin, and Sweet Wink to create merchandise that utilizes the design of the new uniforms.

Merchandise created by those brands is available to purchase on Monday and Wednesday at the Team Store inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings will wear a simplified version of the new uniform during the California Classic and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the latter beginning July 7.