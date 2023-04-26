(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings confirmed their all-star point guard De’Aaron Fox will be available to play in Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings list Fox as available after he fractured his left index finger in the team’s Game 4 loss on Sunday.

•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox participates in Kings non-contact practice, adjusts to splint on fractured left finger

Following the 126-125 loss, Fox’s status was uncertain until the point guard told reporters Tuesday he plans on playing in the game.

Fox participated in the Kings’ non-contact practice on Tuesday while wearing a splint on his finger.

“I’m like 99-100% playing…no ifs ands or buts,” Fox told reporters Tuesday. “I think I’ll be fine.”

The first-round series between the Kings and Warriors is tied 2-2 after Golden State won two straight games on their home floor at the Chase Center.

In the Game 4 defeat, Fox scored 38 points for the Kings and recorded nine rebounds and five assists. It was Fox’s second 30-plus performance in the series.

Game 5 is set for a 7 p.m. tip off from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.