(KTXL) — The first-round playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors is returning to the Chase Center in San Francisco for Game 6 on Friday.

In a series that has been entertaining from the start, the Kings are on the brink of elimination, as the Warriors will go onto their home floor with a 3-2 series lead, having won three games in a row.

•Video Above: Malik Monk on Kings facing elimination in Game 6

If the Kings win, the series will head back to Sacramento for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

Tip-off for Game 6 is set for 5 p.m. Kings fans can cheer on their team at the team’s free watch party at the Golden 1 Center.

How the Warriors gained a series lead

The Warriors took a 3-2 lead after defeating the Kings 123-116 in Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Golden State was one of the worst teams on the road this season, winning 11 games and losing 30 times when playing away from the Chase Center. Wednesday’s win was the first road victory for the Warriors in this year’s playoffs.

The Kings started the series with a 2-0 lead after winning Games 1 and 2 at the Golden 1 Center. The defending champions eventually tied the series after taking Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

Sacramento’s two wins are the team’s first two playoff victories since 2006, the last time the Kings made it to the postseason.

Here are the scores from the series so far:

•Game 1 — Kings 126, Warriors 123 at the Golden 1 Center

•Game 2 — Kings 114, Warriors 106 at the Golden 1 Center

•Game 3 — Warriors 114, Kings 97 at the Chase Center

•Game 4 — Warriors 126, Kings 125 at the Chase Center

•Game 5 — Warriors 123, Kings 116 at the Golden 1 Center

What happens if there’s a Game 7?

If the Kings win on Friday, the series heads into a win-or-go-home situation for a Game 7 in Sacramento.

Whoever wins the series will take on either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers currently lead their series against the Grizzlies at 3-2.