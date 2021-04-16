Kings welcoming fans back to G1C on Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pandemic restrictions now allow spectators at sporting events, and here in Sacramento, that means it’s time to enjoy basketball again.

The Golden 1 Center will allow Sacramento Kings fans back inside starting April 20.

That first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will open for roughly 1,600 frontline workers.

The next home game on April 21, also against the Timberwolves, will be open to the general public, as will the next six Kings home games.

Season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets first, with unsold tickets eventually to be released to the general public.