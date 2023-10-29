(FOX40.COM) — LeBron James is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time (depending on who you ask). But some may not know that his NBA journey began in Sacramento.

On Oct. 29, 2003, James debuted in the NBA after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The media had dubbed LeBron, “The Chosen One,” so his debut was met with much anticipation.

Thankfully, “King James” did not disappoint. He finished his first NBA game against the Sacramento Kings with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals. However, the Kings did manage to come away with a 106-92 win.

LeBron James returns to Sacramento on Sunday night to square off against the Kings, now donning Lakers purple instead of Cleveland Cavaliers garnet and gold.