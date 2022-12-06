SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A purple beam that illuminates the skies of downtown Sacramento has become a new symbol for the city.

The beam was listed on Google Maps as a “place of worship,” according to a post on the Sacramento Kings Reddit page. Google Maps lists the beam’s address as 500 David J Stern Walk — the same as the Golden 1 Center.

The post received over 500 upvotes (similar to likes on Facebook) and Redditors commented on the post saying “All hail the beam” and “I’m a Beamliever.”

“Would be cool if they put up some big screens in DOCO and we could watch the game and celebrate the beam during away games,” said one Redditor.

Sacramento’s new “place of worship” received hundreds of five-star reviews on Google and some of them were shared on the Kings social media on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the beam was taken off of Google Maps.

The Sacramento Kings started a tradition this season where they light a purple beam out of the Golden 1 Center after each victory. Typically, a player or personality gets the honor of lighting the beam in front of the home crowd of the Golden 1 Center.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was one of the latest public figures to get the honor, lighting the beam with Kings guard Malik Monk after a 137-114 win over the Indiana Pacers.

“Light the Beam” has become a popular chant among fans at Golden 1 Center this season. The chant was also heard at a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 3, which resulted in a 123-98 victory for the Kings.

The beam became a subject of memes throughout social media. And the Kings claimed the beam as “The 8th Wonder of the World” after a home victory over the Chicago Bulls the next day.

According to the Kings, the purple beam is powered by four lasers and was announced on 916 Day as a “way for the team to further deepen its connection with the city.”

Kings file trademark for ‘Beam Team’

The Kings recently filed a trademark for BEAMTEAM, a nickname that emerged for the team during their seven-game winning streak in November.

The team officially filed the application on Nov. 21, according to a search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registry website. As of Nov. 24, the application has been accepted by the office and is currently awaiting to be assigned to an examining attorney.

If the Kings acquire the trademark, the team would have legal rights to the nickname on merchandise and anything related to basketball.

Since the Kings became the “Beam Team,” local businesses begin selling merchandise with the phrase “Light the Beam,” “Beam Team” or any image with the illuminated purple beacon.

Comic book store Impound Comics inside the Downtown Commons and the Sacramento Store at the Ice Blocks are businesses that got in on the popularity of the beam.

The Kings Herald, an independent fan blog, also has “Beam Team” merchandise on their website.

Kings off to best start in 18 seasons

Since an 0-4 tough start to the season, the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 13-9 record, their best start since the 2004-05 campaign (15-7).

The Kings seven-game winning streak in November was the first time they won that many in a row since the 2004-05 season. That streak ended after a 115-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 23, which started a three-game losing streak.

Currently, the Kings are on a three-game winning streak with their latest victory being a 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Kings embark on a six-game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 5 p.m. PST. The road trip will conclude on Dec. 16 against the Pistons.

Sacramento will play the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors throughout the road trip.

The Kings return home on Dec. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.