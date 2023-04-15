(KTXL) — It was roaring scene at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

The Sacramento Kings began their series against the Golden State Warriors with a thrilling 126-123 victory in front of a home fanbase that waited 17 years for a playoff game.

In the Kings first playoff game since 2006, here were some of the big moments.

First Kings playoff points

After the Warriors won the tip off, the game went scoreless for nearly a minute until Kings center Domantas Sabonis went on the free-throw line.

Sabonis made both of his free throws for the first two points of the game and the Kings’ first playoff points in 17 years.

Sabonis finished the night with a double-double at 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Kings end third quarter on massive run

The Kings found themselves down 10 points with a 86-76 deficit in the third quarter, but the “Beam Team” fought their way back before the quarter ended.

The Kings used a 15-4 run to take a 91-90 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kentucky duo goes for 70

Former Kentucky teammates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk scored a combined 70 points for the Kings in their playoff debut.

After finishing the first half with nine points, Fox, the Kings’ all-star guard, finished the night with a game-high 38 points, the second most in a playoff debut.

Monk scored 32 points off the bench while going shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

Fox and Monk are the second pair of teammates in NBA history to each go for 30 or more points in their playoff debut, according to the NBA.

The former Kentucky Wildcats are also the first pair of teammates who attended the same college to each score 30 points in a playoff game since 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Former Kings, celebrity sightings

The playoff game in Sacramento had former Kings players and a couple of others sitting courtside at the Golden 1 Center.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the public figures who were in attendance at the game.

Former Kings players Vlade Divac, Jason Williams, Brad Miller, Jason Thompson, Harold Pressley and Bobby Jackson were in attendance at the Golden 1 Center.

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds was sitting courtside with Kings’ owner Vivek Ranadive and 50 Cent and E-40 were also inside the building.

Former NBA player Gary Payton was also shown during the television broadcast. Payton is the father Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.