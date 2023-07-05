SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – Kings Summer League head coach Luke Loucks talks about Wednesday’s 95-83 win over the Miami Heat to conclude the California Classic in Sacramento with a 2-0 record, making the transition to the Las Vegas Summer League, Keegan Murray’s summer league career coming to an end following his 41-point night, the defense stepping up, his admiration for Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and how his team has lived up to his expectations.
