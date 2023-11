SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Malik Monk talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about Sacramento’s 131-117 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, not using the Kings’ emotional win the previous night over the Golden State Warriors as an excuse for the sluggish start, why he knew LA would come out hot and why he feels his team was soft on the defensive end.

