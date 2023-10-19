SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about the shorthanded win without several key members of the team, including De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, with Thursday’s 16-113 victory over the Jazz, his 23 point outing, looking to be more aggressive on the offensive end, the way rookie Colby Jones has stepped up, his two-man game with JaVale McGee and the readiness to open the season in Utah next Wednesday to tip-off the season.

