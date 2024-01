SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk shares his thoughts of Wednesday night’s 138-135 victory in double overtime, his 37-point night off the bench, having the hot hand, his chemistry with Domantas Sabonis, seeing Sacramento overcome some adversity in the extra periods and his heated exchange with Mike Brown following last night’s loss to the Hornets.

